Estonian Foreign Ministry announces expulsion of a Russian diplomat

TALLINN, July 15. /TASS/. Estonian Foreign Ministry announced one Russian Embassy employee persona non grata in the diplomatic note, presented to Russian Ambassador Alexander Petrov on Thursday, the Ministry announced.

According to the Ministry, this was a reciprocal step to Russia’s expulsion of Estonian Consul in St. Petersburg Mart Latte.

"We hope that this episode will not harm the bilateral relations between Estonia and Russia," the Foreign Ministry said. "Estonia remains interested in good-neighborly and constructive relations".

Last week, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas promised to provide a symmetrical response to the expulsion of Mart Latte.

On July 6, the Federal Security Service (FSB) press service told TASS that the intelligence officers apprehended Latte in the act of receiving classified information from a Russian citizen. On July 7, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Latte was supposed to leave Russia within 48 hours.

Estonian Foreign Ministry says it considers the diplomat’s apprehension a provocation.