New shipment of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Mongolia — report

ULAANBAATAR, July 15. /TASS/. Another shipment of 20,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been delivered to Mongolia, the Montsame News Agency reported Thursday.

The shipment was received on Tuesday, the report says, adding that the doses in question are the second component of the vaccine. It is currently being distributed between vaccination centers.

The report noted that Mongolian authorities authorized the administration of Sputnik V without age restrictions starting Thursday. Previously, Mongolia provided the second vaccine component only to seniors.

In the past 24 hours, 1,439 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the republic, with 4 people dying. The total case count has exceeded 143,000, with a total of 707 deaths.

The vaccination campaign in Mongolia started in February; it aims to achieve immunity in at least 60% of all residents. According to Xinhua, about 55.4% out of 3.3 million people in Mongolia are fully vaccinated. Authorized vaccines in Mongolia include the Sputnik V and Sputnik Light.