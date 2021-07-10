Haitian Senate postpones inauguration of interim president

HAVANA, July 11. /TASS/. Speaker of the Haiti’s Senate Joseph Lambert, announced by the upper house of the parliament as the interim president, said that his inauguration was postponed.

"Senators decided to postpone inauguration set for today. They want to be present in full strength," Lambert tweeted. "It is utterly important to restore the hope in our country," he added.

On Friday, the Tet Kale party suggested appointing Lambert to the office of the interim president until the new president is elected. Lambert is expected to be the head of state until inauguration of the new elected president in February 2022.

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was mortally wounded during an attack by an unidentified group on his residence on July 7. First Lady Martine Moise was seriously injured and hospitalized. Acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph urged the people to remain calm, assuring that the security situation in the country remains under the control of the police and the armed forces. Martial law has been declared in the republic for 15 days.