UN Security Council received no request from Haiti to deploy forces — source

UNITED NATIONS, July 10. /TASS/. The UN Security Council has so far received no request from Haiti’s acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph to deploy the global organization’s forces in the country, UN sources told TASS.

"We have not seen a request of this kind so far," one source said.

Another source replied that the issue was not raised during when the UN Security Council met behind closed doors on July 8 to discuss Haiti.

Only the UN Security Council has the authority to send UN peacekeeping forces to any country.

Earlier, Reuters said the government of Haiti requested the United Nations to deploy its peacekeeping forces in the country to stabilize the situation after the assassination of president Jovenel Moise.

President Jovenel Moise was mortally wounded during an attack by an unidentified group on his residence late Tuesday. First Lady Martine Moise was also injured. The Council of Ministers introduced the 15-day martial law in the republic.