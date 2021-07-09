Syrian opposition must stop viewing Damascus as enemy — Russian envoy

NUR-SULTAN, July 9. /TASS/. The Syrian opposition’s attempt to view the authorities as an enemy will not lead to the sides finding any compromises, Russian Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told TASS Friday.

"The main obstacles that remain in the way of establishing a good dialogue is that the Syrian opposition continues to view the central government in Damascus as its political enemy. This wording and the way they keep emphasizing it is totally unacceptable, I believe," he said. "If the opposition views the government as an enemy and the government views the opposition as terrorists, I believe this will not lead to any compromise solutions."

According to Lavrentyev, both the Syrian sides must change their approach and start talking on a mutually respectful basis.

"I believe that, if we succeed in convincing the sides to do it, including by our mediation efforts, then the task will be complete," the envoy said. "But, so far, our communication with the Syrian opposition indicated that their line is very hard and their demand is for a regime change."

On July 7-8, the 16th Astana Format meeting on Syria took place in Nur-Sultan. On the second day of negotiations, Lavrentyev disclosed that the search for compromises is complicated by the low level of trust between the opposition and the government. Still, according to the Russian envoy, there are certain perspectives for the gradual improvement of trust.