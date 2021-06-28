Pentagon notified other countries about airstrikes

WASHINGTON, June 28. /TASS/. The United States notified other countries of Sunday airstrikes against pro-Iranian targets in the Syrian-Iraqi border region, Pentagon spokesperson Jessica McNulty told TASS.

"President Biden directed his Administration to revitalize and reinvest in U.S. alliances and partnerships. To ensure the force protection of Coalition force-contributing nations, and out of respect for our allies and partners in the region and beyond, we provided notification of our military action. I am not going to get into the details of our diplomatic engagements," she noted, without specifying whether Russia was notified.

According to McNulty, "Iran-backed militias have conducted at least five one-way UAV attacks against facilities used by U.S. and coalition personnel in Iraq since April as well as ongoing rocket attacks against U.S. and coalition forces."

"Through these and other means, we seek to make clear to Iran and Iran-backed militia groups that there will be serious consequences if they continue to attack, or to arm, fund, and train militia groups that attack our people. We will take necessary and appropriate measures to defend U.S. personnel, partners, and allies in the region," she added.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby announced earlier that the US Air Force launched airstrikes on Sunday against targets of Iranian-backed groups in the Iraqi-Syrian border region.