EU must follow example of Geneva summit and maintain dialogue with Russia, says Kurz

VIENNA, June 17. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has welcomed the results of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden in his statement to TASS, calling on the EU to maintain dialogue with Moscow and have an open discussion of all existing differences.

"I am pleased with yesterday’s summit between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin and with the return of their ambassadors, because this will help open the channels for dialogue between the two superpowers. We must follow this path in the EU. It is important to maintain dialogue and take on a clear stance in case of differences, for example, on human rights issues, which we must discuss openly," the Austrian chancellor said.

Kurz related this stance to President of the European Council Charles Michel on Thursday, he added. "Today, I highlighted it to President of the Council Charles Michel. We must clearly outline the existing differences and continue making conclusions if there are any human rights or international law violations," Kurz said.

"But in order to protect our interests and avoid another downward spiral in relations, we must keep our communication channels open. There are areas where cooperation [between the EU and Russia] makes sense, for example, in the fight against climate change or in the fight against the pandemic. The European world will only be with Russia, and not against it," the Austrian chancellor said.

The Russian-US summit took place on June 16 in Geneva on the initiative of Washington. Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden discussed the state and prospects of bilateral relations, the issues of strategic stability and international matters, including cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and regulation of regional conflicts.

The statement by the Austrian chancellor came in the run-up to the planned meeting of EU leaders on June 24-25.