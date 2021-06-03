Blogger Protasevich says he had nothing to do with BlackBookBelarus Telegram channel

MINSK, June 3./TASS/. Belarusian opposition blogger Roman Protasevich said on Thursday that he had nothing to do with BlackBookBelarus Telegram channel, recognized as an extremist entity and making public data of law enforcement officers.

"I always realized that sooner or later I will be held accountable for my activity. I had no direct relation to the activity of BlackBookBelarus. Belarus Golovnogo Mozga, Nexta - yes," he said in an interview with ‘Markov. Nothing Personal’ program on ONT television on Thursday.