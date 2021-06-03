Astana format meeting on Syria may be held before the end of June, says Russian envoy

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3./TASS/. An international meeting on Syria in the Astana format may take place in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, before the end of June, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Thursday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We have plans to hold a new meeting in the Astana format sometime before the end of June," said Bogdanov, who is also deputy foreign minister.

The diplomat also said that next week the Russian side will have contacts with its Iranian and Turkish partners on the issue.