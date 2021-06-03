Austrian Chancellor Kurz hopes Russian tourists can visit Austria soon

VIENNA, June 3. /TASS/. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz hopes that Russian tourists will be able to visit Austria soon, Moscow and Vienna are discussing this topic, he said in an interview with TASS.

"We are negotiating this with the Russian side. I hope that soon Russian tourists will be able to travel to Austria again," he said, answering a question about when Austria might abolish restrictions on the entry of tourists from Russia.

Currently, there are charter flights between Austria and Russia, available to a limited category of people. In particular, it is possible to enter Austria for holders of a residence permit or a national visa D, as well as in exceptional cases: for business reasons, for medical treatment or to study.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is held on June 2-5. Earlier, the Austrian Chancellor confirmed his participation in the SPIEF plenary session as one of the main guests in video format.