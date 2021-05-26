Protasevich giving testimony on sponsors of subversive activity in Belarus, says KGB chief

MINSK, May 26. /TASS/. Roman Protasevich detained at Minsk Airport is giving confessionary statements and disclosing information on the sponsors of subversive activity in Belarus, Chairman of the republic’s State Security Committee (KGB) Ivan Tertel said at a meeting of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko with lawmakers in the national parliament on Wednesday.

"Now he [Protasevich] is giving testimony on the sponsors of subversive activity against Belarus, its mechanisms, the special services, politicians and organizations behind it. I promise that we will shortly tell about that in detail," the state-run news agency BelTA quoted the KGB chief as saying.