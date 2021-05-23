Rallies for national unity held in Damascus, other Syrian cities

BEIRUT, May 23. /TASS/. Rallies, marches and other public events were held in Syria’s capital Damascus and other cities on Saturday to promote national unity and encourage citizens to vote in the upcoming May 26 presidential election.

In one of such events, about 7,000 athletes from various regions of Syria marched with torches in central Damascus.

"Syrians believe it is their duty to take part in the election that will confirm our nation’s choice of freedom and independent decisions," the chair of Syria’s athletic federation Firas Maale said, adding that the vote would "seal the victory in the war against terrorism."

The presidential election in Syria scheduled for May 26 will be held on an alternative basis. Under the Constitution, citizens aged 40 and above who have lived in their homeland over the past 10 years and have no foreign citizenship can run for presidency. Syria’s Constitution approved in 2012 limits presidential tenure to two consecutive seven-year terms.

On Saturday, the Arab republic’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement to denounce the negative stance, expressed by France and other European countries, as an attempt to intervene into Syria’s internal affairs. "The mass inflow of Syrians to polling stations worldwide during the May 20 early vote is the best response to the attitude, demonstrated by Paris and other European capitals," the document says.