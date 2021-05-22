{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
World
Updated at: 

EU wants dialogue with Russia, needs feedback from Moscow, Austria’s top diplomat says

Russia is not interested in this now judging by the signals coming from Moscow, Alexander Schallenberg maintained
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER
Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg
© EPA-EFE/FLORIAN WIESER

VIENNA, May 22./TASS/. The European Union wants to build a dialogue with Russia, but Moscow is not interested in it now, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg maintained on Saturday ahead of the May 24 EU summit where relations with Russia will be in the focus.

"Relations [of Russia and the EU] are definitely tense and overshadowed now. It takes two to tango, as the phrase goes. The European Union wants a dialogue. We want channels for a dialogue, but this requires reaction that [the other party] also wants this," the foreign minister told O1 radio station on Saturday.

However, Russia is not interested in this now judging by the signals coming from Moscow, he maintained.

The European Union and Russia should cooperate on many tracks, from climate to the energy sector, Schallenberg said, expressing hope that the mood in relations of the EU and Russia would change eventually.

In the European Union "Austria is always taking efforts for a lasting and stable channel for a dialogue with Moscow," the foreign minister stressed. "There are many issues on which we [the EU and Russia] want to work together, and we must do this. The key words are climate and energy," Schallenberg told. "But of course we [the EU] cannot betray our values," he stressed.

"I strongly hope that the mood will change soon so that we could eventually find a way to coexist. There is no doubt that this is difficult now," he said.

UN to allocate additional $4.5 mln to Gaza Strip aid
A ceasefire was launched at 02:00 am on May 21
Read more
Chinese probe lands on Mars — Xinhua
The Tianwen-1 mission to Mars was launched last summer
Read more
Lavrov: US discusses plans to deploy additional forces in Poland
It would be a direct violation of the 1997 Founding Act between Russia and NATO, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Lavrov called his meeting with Blinken constructive
Russia confirms its readiness for dialogue on strategic stability with US, Russian Foreign Minister noted
Read more
Nord Stream 2 completion depends on number of factors, including weather, says Gazprom
The Nord Stream 2 project involves the construction of two lines of a gas pipeline with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany
Read more
US imposes sanctions on Russian companies and ships related to Nord Stream 2
US also imposes sanction against three Russian legal entities
Read more
Large Russian grocery retail does not dominate; does not dictate prices - Manturov
The top 10 grocery retail accounts for only a quarter of the market, the head of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said
Read more
Kremlin views US refusal to sanction Nord Stream 2 operator as positive signal
On the evening of May 19, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed that the United States had abandoned sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 operator, Nord Stream 2 AG and its CEO Matthias Warnig
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky to meet with Putin if Crimea, Donbass put on agenda
Kuleba underscored that president will "very vigorously fight for Ukrainian interests" during the potential meeting
Read more
Russia to play at 2021 Ice Hockey World Championship to tune of IIHF anthem
According to a ruling of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem.
Read more
Russian hockey team to fly colors either of ROC or RHF at 2021 World Championship
Under the CAS ruling, Russian athletes are prohibited until December 2022 from participating in the world championships and Olympic Games under the national flag and to the tune of the national anthem
Read more
Putin to decide on Biden summit after weighing Lavrov-Blinken meeting result, says Kremlin
The assessment work is still in progress, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters
Read more
Global success of Sputnik V related to its high efficacy, safety, Deputy PM says
The deputy prime minister emphasized that Russia will share its other innovative developments
Read more
UN Security Council Resolution demands cessation of hostilities in Israel, Gaza - source
The source added that the draft resolution could be put to a vote this week
Read more
Russia launches serial production of combat robots
Read more
Russia needs to work on ‘soft power,’ but everything's fine with real power, Kremlin says
As the Kremlin press secretary pointed out, information wars "will never end" but Russia can and should spread its culture that people abroad admire
Read more
Press review: Lavrov, Blinken open door to June summit and will NATO surface in Kazakhstan
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, May 21st
Read more
Russia's new tokamak T-15MD is unparalleled in the world — Kurchatov Institute
The mega-unit was created within the framework of the government program entitled The Development of the Atomic Energy Industrial Complex
Read more
Brazil won’t conduct Sputnik V clinical trials - regulator
The decision is not linked to the application to obtain emergency use authorization in the emergency situation because these processes are considered separately, the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency said
Read more
Signals from EU corridors of power put the brake on Sputnik V registration — intel chief
Director of Russia’s SVR lambasted the European Medicines Agency for "dragging its feet"
Read more
Kremlin says Kiev’s sanctions clearly not part of preparations for Putin-Zelensky summit
The sanctions are said to be slapped against 674 individuals and 138 entities
Read more
Press review: Biden opts for ‘alternative Syria’ and Kiev seeks to divide Minsk agreements
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, May 19th
Read more
Russian Su-27 fighter scrambled to intercept US strategic bomber over Baltic Sea
According to the press service, Russian radars detected an air target approaching the national sovereign airspace
Read more
Russia will never turn the other cheek in foreign policy matters, top diplomat says
He particularly mentioned NATO’s expansion to include the Baltic states
Read more
Press review:Russia may widen unfriendly states' list and end to Israel-Palestine workable
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, May 17th
Read more
PM lauds tokamak launch as evidence of Russia’s high technological level
The T-15 tokamak installation is designed to produce and study plasma with thermonuclear parameters and solve some engineering tasks directly associated with the thermonuclear reactor’s creation
Read more
Russian cabinet validates possibility to invest funds of National Wealth Fund in gold
The earnings of the NWF’s funds invested in gold will be formed based on transactions on its purchase and sale considering the gold prices effective on the day of payment, the government said
Read more
Russian diplomat expresses concern to Israeli ambassador over aggravation in Gaza
Russia’s special presidential envoy for the Middle East and African Countries Mikhail Bogdanov reaffirmed Moscow’s invariable readiness to provide brokerage services to all parties concerned with the aim of promoting prompt settlement of the conflict at the negotiating table on the well-known international legal basis.
Read more
Russia has plans for space launches from Kourou in coming years — space official
Russia has good cooperation with its European and French partners regarding launches from the Kourou facility, which went into operation in 2011
Read more
Azerbaijan appreciates Russia’s role in resolving Nagorno-Karabakh situation, PM says
He also said that the three countries’ deputy prime ministers maintained close contact to ensure the implementation of the statement’s provision on enhancing economic and transport ties in the region
Read more
Gazprom notes low level of gas reserves in European UGS
Read more
US State Department confirms waiver of new sanctions on Nord Stream 2 — Bloomberg
According to the news agency, the sanctions will be introduced and then immediately waived
Read more
Gamaleya Center moves to Phase Three trials of drug against antibiotic resistance
Read more
Navalny regains health, has opportunity to communicate with family - penitentiary service
Navalny, wanted for multiple probation violations over his suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher case, was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport on January 17, 2021
Read more
US imposes Nord Stream 2-related sanctions against three Russian legal entities
The entities added to the sanctions list include the Federal State Budgetary Institution Marine Rescue Service (Morspassluzhba), LLC Mortransservice, and JSC Samara Heat and Energy Property Fund
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet warships repel enemy air attack in drills
The drills ran at the Fleet’s Black Sea combat training ranges
Read more
Press review: Will Biden back down on Nord Stream 2 and how Iran will affect OPEC+
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, May 20th
Read more
Blinken raised concern over situation on Russian-Ukrainian border
In recent weeks, Western countries have repeatedly expressed concern regarding the statements of the Ukrainian military about the build-up of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine
Read more
Zelensky endorses sanctions against leaders of Crimea and Donbass republics
The blacklist includes the leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics and head of Crimea’s government
Read more
‘Good sign’: Russian senator applauds Lavrov’s cautious optimism after talks with Blinken
The first meeting between top Russian and US diplomats, Sergey Lavrov and Antony Blinken, was held on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council in Reykjavik on Wednesday
Read more
US senator confirms Washington waives sanctions against Nord Stream 2 AG
Congress received a mandatory report from the State Department regarding entities involved in sanctionable activity by the builders of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
Read more
Shoigu speaks about Russian army’s breakthrough at educational marathon New Knowledge
Defense Minister said that 86% of the country’s nuclear forces matched the latest requirements
Read more
Russia’s newest Strela amphibious armored vehicle to be presented in Africa
According to the MIC CEO Alexander Krasovitsky, the company increases its efforts to promote its vehicles to African markets
Read more
Russian government approves list of unfriendly countries.
There are two countries on the list
Read more
NATO’s mounting military activity in Ukraine discourages Donbass settlement, says diplomat
The Russian Foreign Ministry shed light on last week’s security forum held in Kiev, where members of the Ukrainian leadership who were among its participants, outlined preparations for the fight against the non-existent Russian threat as the country’s main task in this sphere
Read more
Containment of Russia to continue since it is unwanted by opponents, Putin says
The head of state noted the importance of movements searching for the remains of soldiers, activities on reviving the memory of the defenders of the Motherland, adding that sometimes this work has a certain degree of danger
Read more
Act containing sanctions against Nord Stream 2 operator submitted to US Senate
The act dubbed Protecting Our Well-being by Expanding Russian Sanctions (POWERS) will mandate that the US administration impose restrictions against "subcontractors of any entity which works on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline"
Read more
Water treatment plant accident in Russia’s Rostov Region kills ten
According to preliminary data, an emission of methane occurred, Taganrog Water Service Company Director Yevgeny Pletmentsev told TASS
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to lay down two cutting-edge corvettes for Pacific Fleet
Project 20385 corvettes displace 2,200 tonnes, have an operating range of 3,500 miles and their sea endurance is 15 days
Read more
German Economy Minister spoke out for Sputnik V vaccine approval in EU
Germany has repeatedly expressed its readiness to use vaccines developed outside the EU, in particular Russia’s Sputnik V
Read more
Lavrov, Blinken discussed joint actions on Iranian nuclear program and Afghanistan
Before the meeting, the Russian minister announced that he intends to discuss these topics with his American counterpart, among others
Read more