Over 1,400 Palestinians injured in clashes with Israeli police in West Bank

CAIRO, May 19. /TASS/. More than 1,400 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli police in the West Bank and East Jerusalem on Tuesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on its Facebook page early on Wednesday.

"Today, our teams accommodated 1,434 people injured in the West Bank and in Jerusalem," the statement says.

A total of 182 patients were diagnosed with gunshot wounds, 195 were injured by rubber bullets, 931 are being treated from harmful effects of tear gas and stun grenades, 20 people suffered burns and six were ran over by a vehicle.

Earlier, the WAFA news agency reported citing the health ministry of Palestine that four residents of the West Bank were killed in clashes with the Israeli police.

Clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli police were triggered by an Israeli court ruling to seize dwelling houses in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood from Arab families who have been living there for more than 50 years in favor of Jewish resettlers who had reportedly owned these buildings before 1948.