Moldova needs to retain its neutral status to solve Transnistria issue - ex-president

CHISINAU, May 19. /TASS/. In order to solve the problem of its breakaway region of Transnistria and reunite the country, the government of Moldova must preserve the neutral status, sealed by the constitution, a former Moldovan president, Vladimir Voronin, told the Moldova-1 TV channel.

"The problem of Transnistria is a serious question that must be solved by displaying Moldova’s neutrality and independence. We must stay equally detached from all sides and negotiate with all partners very carefully," said Voronin, who heads the country’s Commuist Party.

Transnistria, a largely Russian-speaking region, broke away from Moldova following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. Its relations with Moldova’s central government in Chisinau have been highly mixed and extremely tense at times ever since then. In 1992 and 1993, tensions erupted into a bloody armed conflict that claimed the lives of hundreds of people on both sides.

In Voronin's words, if incumbent President Maia Sandu "reads the Constitution, she will learn that Moldova is a neutral state and cannot have any ties with NATO that have no relation to the country’s interests and violate its neutrality."

"And what is she doing? She rushed to Kiev to take photographs with [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky. What’s the point, to annoy Russia& This is not the way serious matters are solved," Voronin added.

Voronin heads the "Communists and Socialists" bloc for the upcoming July 11 early parliamentary election, which his party formed jointly with the Party of Socialists headed by another ex-president, Igor Dodon. According to opinion polls, this bloc is almost certain to be elected to the parliament, along with incumbent President Maia Sandu’s pro-European Party of Action and Solidarity, where they will get more than half of the 101 seats.

The political crisis in Moldova broke out after Sandu’s victory in the presidential election late last year. Immediately after taking office, she sought the government’s resignation and dissolution of the parliament citing the need to fight corruption.

The country’s Central Election Commission started registering parties for the parliamentary election on May 14. The process will end on June 11.