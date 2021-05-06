‘Strange choice’: Sputnik V developer casts doubt on World Vaccine Congress' Moderna pick

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. The decision by the World Vaccine Congress Washington 2021 to recognize Moderna - an American pharmaceutical and biotech corporation - as having the world’s best coronavirus vaccine is strange and disputable, Director of the Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, the Sputnik V developer, Alexander Gintsburg told TASS.

"I can say that it’s absolutely unclear how all this was evaluated, given the high mortality rate from mRNA vaccines and the AstraZeneca [drug], which is by the way also high, but much less than the mRNA vaccines. <…> This is such a strange choice, at any rate, for me it’s unclear on what grounds and on what particular unbiased criteria this was based," Gintsburg emphasized.