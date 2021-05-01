Tajikistan withdraws military equipment from Kyrgyz border - source

DUSHANBE, May 1. /TASS/. Tajikistan has started pulling back military equipment from the Tajik-Kyrgyz border, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Saturday.

"Tajikistan’s forces are beginning to withdraw equipment stationed on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border," the source said. According to him, this move is under the agreements reached jointly with the Kyrgyz side.

According to the source, traffic reopened through the border "in both directions" - to Vorukha in Tajikistan and Leylek in Kyrgyzstan.

The situation on the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan near the Golovnoy water intake facility escalated on April 28, after clashes had sparked between residents of the two countries’ border areas. On April 29, armed skirmishes between Kyrgyz and Tajik servicemen broke out. On the evening of April 29, the sides agreed to a ceasefire and the pullout of troops. Bishkek and Dushanbe reported a large number of casualties.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik border is about 980 km long. Dozens of disputed sections remained along the border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The latest meeting of the demarcation commission was held in March 2021, and the delegations were led by the chairmen of the State Committees for National Security of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. Now a meeting of the commission led by the heads of the two countries’ special services is underway.