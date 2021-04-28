No fresh ideas on mending ties with Russia voiced by Biden so far, US expert says

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden and his administration apparently failed to come up with any serious concept on improving relations with Russia during the first 100 days at the helm, a leading US expert has told TASS.

"I worry that there is not a big new vision for how to improve relations with Russia and/or North Korea - as tough as those jobs may be. So there’s a long way to go of course," said Michael O'Hanlon, a senior fellow and director of research in Foreign Policy at the Brookings Institution.

At the same time, the expert spoke highly about key figures in the US executive branch.

"He [Biden] has a competent and serious team. They are capable and well-intentioned. They have lots of experience and knowledge. They are doing fine with Covid and with allies," he said.

However, the expert said the Biden administration’s policies on Afghanistan and China were, in his opinion, not quite successful.

"I have not been happy with the Afghanistan decision. I like the new framing on how to deal with China (compete, cooperate, confront but only when necessary) but disagreed with the genocide designation," O'Hanlon said.

Commenting on Iran and the ongoing negotiations about possible US return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program, he said: "I sense a reasonable path forward on Iran, though they have lots more work to do."

US President Joe Biden will mark his 100th day in office on April 29.