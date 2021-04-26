Syria backs Russia’s countering West’s attempts to aggravate situation in world

BEIRUT, April 26. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad condemned escalation of international tensions by the West and NATO in the phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, SANA News Agency reported, citing the office of the Syrian leader.

"Syria supports Russia in countering attempts of Western states to exacerbate the situation in the world and in particular the problems linked to Ukraine," the news agency reported. "The West’s efforts are aimed at undermining Russia’s role and its constructive policy that arises from the necessity to understand international legitimacy and achieve stability in the whole world," Assad is quoted as saying.

The agency also stressed that the two leaders "discussed bilateral relations, emphasizing trade and economic cooperation." Assad particularly thanked Russia "for providing humanitarian cooperation to the Syrian people which helps them to overcome consequences of a brutal blockade.".