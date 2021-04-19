Iranian Foreign Ministry says Tehran, Moscow working on expanded cooperation agreement

"Simultaneous work is underway on two documents. The one called the cooperation agreement between the two countries, which is extended every five years, is set to expire this year in the month of Farvardin [which ends on April 20 - TASS]," he pointed out.

TEHRAN, April 19. /TASS/. Tehran and Moscow are working on an expanded document on cooperation, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference on Monday.

The diplomat added that the document would be extended automatically. According to Khatibzadeh, "at the same time, the parties are working on an expanded document." "Good agreements were made during the visit [of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov] concerning a document on comprehensive [cooperation]," the spokesman said, adding: "The parties will sign [the agreement] as soon as it is ready."

The Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement that Russia and Iran signed in March 2001 has since been extended automatically every five years. Iranian top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif said during a visit to Moscow on September 24, 2020, that Tehran planned to consider the possibility of bringing the document up to date.

Lavrov carried out an official visit to Iran on April 13. Both foreign ministers signed an agreement on the establishment and activities of cultural centers. The Russian top diplomat was also received by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Parliament Chairman Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.