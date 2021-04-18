Syria condemns sending US and NATO troops to Russian borders

TASS, April 18. The Syrian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the West’s steps to build up its military contingent near Russia’s borders, the country’s SANA state agency announced on Sunday.

"Syria criticizes the move to send additional US and NATO armed forces to the Russian borders, which could pose a serious threat to international peace and security," Syria’s Foreign Ministry stated.

According to the Syrian ministry, "these steps indicate flagrant US interference in other countries’ affairs.".