EU inspectors to arrive in Russia to evaluate Sputnik V in early May, official says

STOCKHOLM, April 16. /TASS/. Several EU countries are holding negotiations on purchasing Russia’s Sputnik V jab against the coronavirus infection, EU inspectors will travel to Russia in order to evaluate the shot in early May, Sweden’s national vaccine coordinator Richard Bergstrom told a press conference on Friday.

"It is not excluded that we will deliver the vaccine to Sweden. Several EU countries are holding talks on Sputnik V," he noted. "Inspectors will go to Russia at the beginning of May," he added.

The official informed that the EU’s approval is a necessary condition to begin using the vaccine. According to him, in order to obtain it, it is necessary to inspect the production sites in Russia as well as study the results of the clinical trials.

"It is not excluded that we will bring the Sputnik V vaccine to Sweden. This may happen in June-July," the vaccine coordinator explained.