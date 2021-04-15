Biden describes his phone call with Putin as candid, respectful

WASHINGTON, April 16. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has characterized his recent conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin as "candid and respectful."

"I was candid and respectful. The conversation was candid and respectful," he said Thursday when delivering remarks on the US policy towards Russia in the White House.

"[Russia and the US are] two great powers with significant responsibility for global stability," he pointed out.

Biden has also called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to respond proportionately to the newest package of sanctions imposed by Washington against Moscow.

"I urged him to respond appropriately and not to exceed it because we can move as well," Biden acknowledged when speaking about his recent phone call with Putin and the latest sanctions.

At the same time, the US leader in fact voiced hope that Moscow and Washington can be able to leave this episode behind after exchanging restrictions and will make an attempt to stabilize the bilateral relations. "My hope and expectation is we will be able to work out a modus vivendi. But it’s important that we have direct talks and we continue to be in contact," the president stressed.

On Tuesday, Putin and Biden had the second phone call since the American leader assumed his office in January. The Kremlin reported that the leaders had discussed in detail the current state of bilateral relations and a number of international issues. The White House also revealed that Biden proposed holding an in-person meeting "in a third country" in the phone call with Putin. Later, the US side clarified that it would not change its stance of putting pressure on Russia in light of a possible highest-level summit.

The relations between Moscow and Washington entered a more tense phase after Biden’s controversial interview when he said that the Russian leadership would have to "pay a price" for alleged interference into US elections and agreed with the interviewer’s proposition characterizing Putin as a "killer.".