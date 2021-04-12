Sputnik V tests in Slovakia are in favor of Russian jab — president

PRAGUE, April 12. /TASS/. The results of laboratory tests of Sputnik V in Slovakia have confirmed the reliability of the Russian vaccine against the novel coronavirus, President Zuzana Caputova said in a statement on Monday, telecast by the mainstream TV channels.

"The results [of vaccine tests], carried out at Slovakia’s laboratories, are in favor of Sputnik V," Caputova said. "Nobody in his right mind can be against Sputnik V or any other vaccine, provided it is safe and effective. I am against using the issue of Sputnik V for sowing discord in Slovakia."

Caputova was speaking after a visit to the State Institute for Drug Control (the country’s pharmaceutical regulator) and Biomedical Center of Slovakia’s Academy of Sciences.

"I support the government’s actions for using Sputnik V," Caputova said, adding she was critical of the government’s idea of ordering the vaccine’s tests at a Hungarian laboratory affiliated with the European network OMCL (Official Medicines Control Laboratory).

"Sputnik V brought to Hungary was manufactured at a different place than the vaccine that has been delivered to Slovakia. I would wait for the results of the tests of the vaccine that was brought to Slovakia. Preliminary results of the tests are in favor of Sputnik V," Caputova said.

Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger, appointed on April 1, called on Monday for a constructive dialogue in society and scientific community over the use of Russia’s vaccine.

He expressed support for Slovak scientists involved in testing Sputnik V.

Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Igor Matovic, who quit the prime minster’s seat on March 30, visited Budapest on April 9 where on government instructions made arrangements for testing Sputnik V in Hungary. Matovic said it was the regulator’s big mistake to have the Russian vaccine tested at an uncertified laboratory. This miscalculation caused delays in rolling out Sputnik V in the country and the risk the Russian side might sever the supply contract, Matovic believes.