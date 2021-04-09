Situation with Sputnik V in Slovakia does not harm EU’s trust in Russian vaccine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The situation around the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Slovakia does not undermine the trust in the vaccine in the EU in any way, Kremlin spokesman, Dmitry Peskov told journalists Thursday.

"It does not undermine the trust in our vaccine in the EU in any way," the spokesman said, answering a corresponding question.

Earlier on Thursday, Magdalena Jurkemikova, the spokeswoman of the State Institute for Drug Control - the Slovakian pharmaceutical regulator - stated that the Sputnik V is allegedly not consistent with specifications, published in The Lancet medical journal. Later, the Russian Direct Investment Fund contacted the Slovakian government asking to return the vaccine batch due to multiple violations of contract so that it could be used in other countries.