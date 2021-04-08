Russia asked Slovakia to return Sputnik V batch due to violation of contract terms

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has asked the Slovak government to return the batch of Sputnik V vaccine due to numerous contract violations so that it can be used in other countries, RDIF said in a statement published in the official Twitter account of the vaccine.

"RDIF has requested the Slovak government to send the vaccine to the EU certified laboratory for testing (part of the OMCL network) and has sent a letter on April 6, 2021 asking to return the vaccine due to multiple contract violations so that it can be used in other countries," RDIF tweeted.

Earlier, Magdalena Yurkemikova, spokeswoman of the State Institute for Drug Control, which acts as a pharmaceutical regulator in the republic, announced that the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the first batch of which arrived in Slovakia on March 1, did not meet the characteristics that were published in The Lancet medical journal.