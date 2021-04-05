Russia, Egyptian diplomats discuss bilateral agenda ahead of Lavrov’s visit

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Issues of Russia-Egypt cooperation in the context of preparations for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s visit to Cairo were in focus of a meeting between Russian president’s special envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Egypt’s Ambassador to Russia Ihab Nasr, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides discussed current issues of further strengthening Russian-Egyptian cooperation in the trade-an-economic and cultural-and-humanitarian spheres in the context of preparations for Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s upcoming visit to Cairo due on April 12," it said.

The two diplomats also exchanged views on the current situation in the Middle East and North Africa with a focus on the situation in Libya and Lebanon, and in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.

The meeting was initiated by the Egyptian side.