Russian envoy to US not expected to return to Washington soon, says source

"Not soon," the source said when asked about the timeline of the envoy’s return shared at the meeting.

MOSCOW, March 31. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov is not likely to return to Washington any time soon, a member of the joint meeting of Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) committees, which Antonov was invited to attend, told TASS Wednesday.

Earlier, Antonov told reporters after the meeting in the Federation Council that it is too early to mention his return to the US as consultations still continue. According to him, additional time is required to complete them in Russian agencies and bodies.

Antonov was recalled to Moscow for consultations after a controversial interview of US President Joe Biden where he said that the Russian leadership will "pay a price" for Moscow’s alleged attempts to interfere in US elections. Moreover, the White House occupant agreed with the interviewer when he asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "killer." The Russian ambassador has been in Moscow since March 21 and has conducted several meetings already, particularly in the Foreign Ministry and the State Duma (lower house of parliament).