Ukraine records over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for second day in a row

KIEV, March 5. /TASS/. As many as 10,155 coronavirus coronavirus cases were confirmed in Ukraine in the past 24 hours, up from 10,057 the day before, the country's Health Minister Maxim Stepanov wrote on Facebook on Friday.

"As many as 10,155 coronavirus cases were recorded in Ukraine on March 5, 2021," he said, adding that there were 577 children and 345 health workers among the new patients.

According to Stepanov, 3,355 coronavirus patients were taken to hospitals in the past day, 4,149 recovered and 172 died.

Most new cases were reported in the country’s capital of Kiev (910), the Vinnitsa region (816), the Zakarpatye region (748), the Ivano-Frankovsk region (737) and the Zhitomir region (695).

The total number of cases in Ukraine has reached 1,384,917. The country’s coronavirus recoveries have risen to 1,191,022 and the death toll has climbed to 26,763.

Ukraine reported its first coronavirus case on March 3, 2020. A state of emergency is set to remain in place in the country until April 30, 2021. Kiev rejected Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine but is in talks with other global vaccine producers. The first 500,000 doses of the Covishield vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford arrived in Ukraine from India on February 23. A vaccination campaign was launched in the country on February 24. Apart from Covishield, Ukraine has also registered the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. According to the government, Ukraine expects to receive over 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, about two mln doses of China's Sinovac vaccine, nearly four mln doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 15 mln doses of the NovaVax vaccine.