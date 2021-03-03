Colombian military confiscates batch of cocaine worth over $1 mln

BOGOTA, March 3. /TASS/. The Colombian Armed Forces held an operation in the northwestern part of the country, during which 800 kg of cocaine was confiscated to the tune of $1.39 mln, La FM radio station informed on Tuesday.

According to the radio station, the operation was held in the municipality of Carepa (department of Antioquia). Local residents informed the military about a suspicious vehicle located in one of the parking lots. Some 800 kg of cocaine was detected in the car, worth up to 5 bln peso (about $1.39 mln).

The officials have launched an investigation.