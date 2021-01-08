US Capitol police refutes reports of a death of a police officer after the DC riots

WASHINGTON, January 8. /TASS/. The US Capitol police refuted reports of a death of a police officer after riots in Washington, DC on Thursday, Reuters said, quoting the agency’s statement.

The press service of the agency said that media reports of an officer’s death were inaccurate. The agency said that several officers were injured and some hospitalized after the unrest Wednesday, but that no officers had died as a result.

The CNN TV channel reported of a death of a US Capitol police officer on Thursday. According to a CNN correspondent, three sources claimed that the officer died as a result of the chaos at the US Capitol. No other details were specified.

According to Associated Press, Head of the US Capitol police Steven Sund resigned following the breach of the US Capitol building by Trump supporters on Wednesday.

On January 6, Trump supporters stormed into the US Congress building to prevent the approval of the results of the last November 3 presidential elections in the country, which was won by the Democratic candidate Joe Biden. Police and special forces soon freed the Capitol building from the protesters, and lawmakers were able to continue and successfully complete the process of confirming Biden as the elected Head of State. According to the latest figures, four people were killed in the protests, almost 70 people were detained.

Biden’s inauguration ceremony is planned for January 20, 2021.