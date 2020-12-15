Moscow authorities see no reason to close restaurants, stores

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Moscow authorities do not plan to close restaurants and stores, first deputy head of the Moscow mayor's office, head of the department of trade and services Alexei Nemeryuk told the Russia-24 TV channel on Tuesday.

"Still, we hope to avoid a lockdown. <...> Both stores and restaurants are open in Moscow. There are no factors of any kind for a total shutdown," he said,

The official noted that he cannot say precisely whether the restaurants will be allowed to remain open until 03:00 on New Year’s Eve, as it was done in a number of regions. "Let’s observe [the situation]. So far we have a complete ban on remaining open on New Year’s Eve, so at 11 o’clock in the evening all public dining enterprises should thank their clients, wish them a happy New Year and send them home to ring in the New Year," he explained.

Moscow authorities do not intend to introduce additional restrictions for recreation facilities, for instance, at skating rinks, during the winter holidays, the official continued.

"There are no restrictions. Both before and after New Year’s day all skating rinks are open," he said.

Additionally, the official reiterated the safety rules one should observe at skating rinks. "It should be reiterated once again that there are strict requirements of an electronic registration. The number of tickets for each session is limited. Actually, there are restrictions on being in a locker room. <...> It is necessary to observe the measures as much as possible to curb the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

Due to an increase in the number of the coronavirus infections in Moscow, the mayor introduced additional restrictions from November 13, 2020 until January 15, 2021, including transferring students to distance learning with their transportation cards suspended. Children leisure centers, playrooms at restaurants and shopping centers have also suspended operations. From 23:00 to 06:00 Moscow cafes, restaurants, and night clubs have to remain closed. Organizations with operations requiring a face-to-face presence of residents are recommended to introduce a QR-code system.