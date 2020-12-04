Moscow mayor urges residents not to drop their guard before coronavirus vaccination

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has called on the city residents not to lower their guard concerning coronavirus.

"We should not drop our guard," Sobyanin said in a televised interview on Rossiya’1 channel on Friday.

According to the mayor, flu vaccination of about 6.5 million Moscow residents helped in the fight against coronavirus, as the flu epidemic did not break out in the Russian capital.

"It was great help in the fight against COVID-19, since if a flu pandemic overlapped with the COVID-19 epidemic, it would have been very bad," Sobyanin said.

On Saturday, December 5, Moscow launches mass vaccination against coronavirus. Health, educational and social workers are the first to be inoculated. However, the authorities hope to extend the list of those who can be receive the vaccine as soon as its larger amounts are supplied.