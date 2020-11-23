‘West 2021’ joint drills to take place at 5 proving grounds in Belarus - Defense Ministry

MINSK, November 23. /TASS/. The "West 2021" joint Russian-Belarusian operational and tactical military drills will be wide scale and will take place on five proving grounds in Belarus, Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said on TV Monday.

"The scale will be wider [compared to "West 2020" drills]. It will take place on five proving grounds here in Belarus," Khrenin said, adding that a "huge complex of preparation measures" will precede the upcoming drills.

The Minister also disclosed Belarus’s intent to upgrade its military vehicles and procure new ones.

"We will continue procurement of Su-30SM planes - we plan to purchase four more. We have also signed a contract with Russia and plan [to purchase] four Mi-35 helicopters," he said. "Besides, we plan to rearm two armored battalions with BTR-82A [armored personnel carriers]," he added.