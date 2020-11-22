Over 200 protesters detained in Minsk on Sunday - police

MINSK, November 22. /TASS/. More than 200 protesters were detained in Minsk on Sunday, as follows from a press statement posted by the Minsk police department on its website.

"More than 200 people were detained in Minsk on charges of violations of the law on mass gatherings," Natalia, Ganusevich, a spokeswoman for the Minsk police department, was quoted as saying.

Nationwide demonstrations have engulfed Belarus following the August 9 presidential election. The most massive rallies are held in Minsk and several other cities on Sundays. On these days in the morning special vehicles with police arrive in downtown Belarusian capital and the supposed venues of protests, while nearby metro stations are closed and access to mobile Internet is limited.