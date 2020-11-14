Assassination attempt on Pashinyan stopped - Armenian National Security

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Armenian National Security Service prevented an attempt to assassinate Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

"The National Security Service of the Republic of Armenia has revealed cases of illegal acquisition and storage of weapons, ammunition and explosives by a group of persons with the aim of seizing power in the Republic of Armenia," the statement says. It is clarified that the attackers, who did not agree with the domestic and foreign policy of the state, intended to seize power by killing the head of government.