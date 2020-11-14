Interim President of Kyrgyzstan announces resignation due to participation in elections

BISHKEK, November 14. / TASS /. Acting President, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said on Saturday that he is resigning due to his participation in the early presidential elections.

"I have decided to resign as president of the country, as well as to suspend the powers of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic, and as an ordinary citizen I will participate in the upcoming presidential elections," Japarov said.

As stated in his address, published on the website of the President of Kyrgyzstan, preparations are underway for constitutional reform, and "in the coming days, a draft of a new Constitution will be prepared," which will be submitted to the parliament for consideration. According to Japarov, "if the draft of the new Constitution is supported by the people, a new system of government will be created in the country."

He stressed that he has respect for all his opponents in the upcoming early presidential elections and wishes them success. Japarov also called on other candidates "to prevent the division of the country into north and south, into regions or relatives."

Early presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan are scheduled for January 10, 2021. In accordance with the legislation, persons holding public positions have no right to take part in them, they are obliged to temporarily resign from their posts. After the Japarov resigned, the duties of the head of state were automatically transferred to the Speaker of the Parliament Talant Mamytov.

After the October 4 elections in Kyrgyzstan, representatives of the parties that did not make it to the parliament staged riots in Bishkek. The Central Election Commission of the republic recognized the results of the expression of will as invalid. The Speaker of Parliament and the Prime Minister have resigned. First, Kanat Isaev was elected as the new speaker, and then Talent Mamytov. The Prime Minister - Japarov, released from prison by the protesters. The powers of the head of state were transferred to him after Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned from the presidency on October 15.