Vaccines may not be effective against COVID-19 forms spread by minks - WHO

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. A coronavirus mutation which is presumably transmitted from minks to humans is dangerous since it has a different spike construction which may affect the work on vaccines against the coronavirus, Melita Vujnovic, World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Russia, said in an interview with the Russia-24 TV channel on Thursday.

According to her, the principle of action of the existing vaccines against the coronavirus is based on the protein identification. The new SARS-CoV-2 mutation switches proteins-spikes so the already developed vaccines may not be effective in this case.

"The infection shifted from minks to humans. <...> Precisely this mutation is very dangerous. If [the mutation] begins to spread, then, possibly, all our effort in developing a vaccine and all other things [will be in vain], [the coronavirus] might behave differently," she said.

She added that introduction of restrictive measures in Denmark’s Northern Jutland is necessary since so far "it is very hard to establish whether this virus mutation exists," and how high is the risk of spread of the novel form of the coronavirus among humans.

The WHO reported that in addition to Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Italy and the US also reported the presence of the coronavirus in minks at fur farms. The WHO noted that the coronavirus is generally transmitted among humans with close contact, however, there are also examples of transmission between humans and animals. Cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were detected in minks, dogs, domestic cats, lions, and tigers. According to the WHO, minks contract the infection from humans infected with the coronavirus.