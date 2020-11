KIEV, November 9./TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said on Monday that he had tested positive for COVIDD-19.

"There are no lucky ones who COVID-19 would not pose a threat to. Despite all the quarantine measures, I also tested positive," Zelensky blogged on his official Telegram channel.

He added that he had a temperature of 37.5C. "I feel well. I promise to self-isolate, and I will continue working," the president said.