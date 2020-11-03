Turkey earthquake death toll rises to 107

ANKARA, November 3. /TASS/. The death toll of the earthquake in Turkey’s Izmir increased to 107, Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority announced Tuesday.

"A total of 107 people died in the earthquake, 1,027 were injured," the report says. Previously, 105 deaths were reported.

The agency added that 847 people have been released from hospitals, while 147 continue to receive medical treatment. Search and rescue operations continue at the five destroyed houses.

A magnitude 6.7 earthquake was registered on October 30 at sea 19 km away from the Greek island of Samos. It was felt both in Athens and Istanbul. The first powerful shock was followed by several lesser ones. A total of 1,100 aftershocks were registered, some of them magnitude 4 or above.

The shocks destroyed at least 20 houses in Izmir, and caused some damage in Greece’s Neno Karlovasi. The Turkish authorities provide material aid to victims of the disaster.