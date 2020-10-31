Yerevan says Azerbaijan’s forces used white phosphorus munitions in Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, October 31. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s armed forces used white phosphorus munitions prohibited by the Geneva Conventions in Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday morning, the Armenian government’s United Information Center reported.

"In the morning, hostilities resumed in the northeastern, southern and southeastern directions. The enemy continues to attack peaceful settlements and civilian infrastructure. The enemy used weapons containing chemical elements (white phosphorus) prohibited by the Geneva Conventions," it said citing a statement by the Defense Army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic.