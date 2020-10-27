Iran, Russia have good prospects after lifting of UN arms embargo, says ambassador

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. Iran and Russia have good prospects for further military-technical cooperation following the termination of the UN weapons embargo, Iranian ambassador in Russia, Kazem Jalali, told the Russian television broadcaster Zvezda in an interview.

"It is beyond doubt that in these conditions our cooperation with Russia in the military-technical sphere will be developing. There are some prerequisites for this. We have held many negotiations with Russian partners on this issue. When the restrictions are gone, there are many spheres were we can cooperate and implement the contracts that we have. I see very good prospects for cooperation between our countries in this field," he said.

The ban on weapons sales to Iran and also on the export of conventional weapons from that country expired on October 18. That day marked five years since the enactment of the Joint Comprehensive Plan for Action regarding the Iranian nuclear program and the UN Security Council's resolution 2231, which set the deadline for the restrictions.