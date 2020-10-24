US documents over 71,000 daily COVID-19 cases

NEW YORK, October 24. /TASS/. The US has documented over 71,000 cases of COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours, the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) informed on Friday on its website.

According to JHU, on October 22, 71,671 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the US. On October 21, this figure reached 62,735. The previous peak was recorded on July 29, when 71,302 cases were documented.

In total, over 8.47 mln cases of COVID-19 have been documented in the USA since the start of the pandemic, the university reports, while 223,845 people have died. The US ranks first in the world on the amount of novel coronavirus cases and deaths.