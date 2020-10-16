No political persecution to take place in Kyrgyzstan, National Security head says

BISHKEK, October 16. /TASS/. The new authorities of Kyrgyzstan will not engage in political persecution, including persecution of former president Almazbek Atambayev, head of State Committee for National Security Kamchybek Tashiyev said Friday.

"There will be no political persecution. Every person, every politician have a right to express their dissent, their position and enforce their agenda within the law," Tashiyev said.

He underscored that "there is no goal, no air to persecute, to finish" Atambayev.

"If there are crimes [committed by Atambayev], they will be resolved in accordance with the law," the National Security head said.

The official also underscored that the recent case of shooting at Atambayev must be investigated.

"[Cases] of carrying and shooing in public places must be investigated, regardless of whether it is Atambayev, Tashiyev, [ex-president Sooronbay] Jeenbekov, [acting president Sadyr] Japarov, there is no difference," Tashiyev said, adding that "the man who fired a weapon in a public place must be found, and the legality of his action must be determined."

Meanwhile, the new State Security head addressed everyone "who previously engaged in any corruption scheme", warning them that "there will be no remorse for anyone."

On Friday, Japarov appointed Tashiyev as the new National Security head.

On October 9, rallies in support of Atambayev took place in Bishkek. Speaking before the audience, he called the recent events the "third revolution" and made several lunges at ex-president Sooronbay Jeenbekov, demanding new presidential elections. Eventually, the supporters for the former president were confronted by attendees of a different rally, who support then-Prime Minister Japarov. A clash took place, shots were fired, and several people were injured. A video was uploaded online later, showing bullet marks on Atambayev’s car.