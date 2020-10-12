Number of casualties after strike on Ganja rises to 10 — Baku

BAKU, October 12. /TASS/. The number of casualties of the Armenian missile strike on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja has risen to 10, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Monday.

"On October 12, Gunay Aliyeva who was wounded in the missile strike on Ganja died at a hospital," the agency’s statement runs.

Earlier the Prosecutor General’s Office reported about nine killed and 35 wounded.

According to the Azerbaijani side, the missile strike on the second largest Azerbaijani city occurred on October 11. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev reported earlier that the attack originated in the territory of Armenia’s Vardenis district. His aide Hikmet Gadzhiev noted that a Scud ballistic missile was used in the strike.

Armenia’s Defense Ministry stated that this information did not correspond to reality.

At the talks, mediated by Russia and held in Moscow on October 9, Azerbaijan and Armenia had agreed on a ceasefire. It came into effect at 12.00 local time on Saturday, October 10 for humanitarian reasons, in order to trade detainees and recover the bodies of those killed in fighting. However both sides accuse each other of violating the agreements.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them. Talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement have been ongoing since 1992 under the OSCE Minsk Group, led by its three co-chairs - Russia, France and the United States.