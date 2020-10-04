Finnish president to meet with Russian, US negotiators after their talks in Helsinki

HELSINKI, October 4. /TASS/. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto will meet with the Russia and US delegates after another round of Russian-US strategic stability consultation due to be held in Helsinki on October 5, the office of the Finnish president said on Sunday.

"Finland is always ready to offer its good offices for promoting peace and security. Securing a confidential environment for dialogue, as desired by the parties involved, is an important part of this work. As the previous time, President Niinisto will meet both negotiators after their talks," it said.

The Russian foreign ministry confirmed earlier in the day that the consultations would take place in Helsinki on October 5.

The previous round of consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and US Special Presidential Envoy for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea was held in Vienna on August 17-18.