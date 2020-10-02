Russian diplomat, British envoy discuss Nagorno-Karabakh tensions

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and British Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert have discussed ways to resolve the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The parties discussed the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone and ways to resolve it, and exchanged views on some other pressing issues related to the CIS," the statement reads.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.