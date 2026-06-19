Curacao national football team enters Guinness Book of Records

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The Curacao national football team has earned a place in the Guinness World Records as the least populated country to participate in the FIFA World Cup, according to the Guinness World Records press service. With a population of just 156,000, the island made its World Cup debut on June 14, facing Germany in its first match and suffering a 1-7 defeat.

Curacao is a constituent country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Prior to 2010, it was part of the Netherlands Antilles.

The tournament, hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is set to conclude on July 19. This year’s competition features an expanded format with 48 participating teams, divided into 12 groups. The top two teams from each group, along with the eight best third-placed teams, will advance to the knockout stage, beginning with the round of 32.