MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russia has a feeling that the United States may once again shift its approach to resolving the Ukraine conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Madagascan counterpart, Alice N'Diaye.

He stressed that his American colleagues who address issues of the Ukrainian settlement cannot but see Kiev’s appalling terror attacks.

TASS has summed up Lavrov’s key statements.

Witkoff and Kushner’s visit to Russia

It has has not yet been agreed exactly when US negotatiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will come to Russia to talk about Ukraine: "So far, no concrete date has been agreed. Witkoff and Kushner have been busy with the Iranian problems."

Rubio’s remarks

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remark that Washington cannot mediate the Ukrainian settlement came as a surprise for Russia: "Not long ago, my colleague Marco Rubio, speaking at a congressional hearing, said, to our surprise, that the United States cannot act as a mediator on Ukrainian affairs because it fully supports Ukraine."

Contacts with Rubio continue: "I am in touch with Marco Rubio. There have been several personal contacts, and we talk on the phone periodically."

Ukrainian conflict

The United States may once again shift its approach to resolving the Ukraine conflict: "We have no concerns. We have a feeling that there could once again be a change in approach [by the United States toward resolving the crisis around Ukraine], just as happened after the meeting in Anchorage, where certain understandings were reached."

Russia remains committed to the settlement options proposed by the United States in Anchorage: "We are ready for that, as I have said. We have proceeded from the fact that we reached this accord in Alaska nearly a year ago."

Russia appreciates the position of the current US administration, which has never denied the need for dialogue: "The presidents [of Russia and the United States] remain in contact. They met in Alaska, they speak regularly by phone, and another conversation took place quite recently. Mr. Witkoff and Mr. Kushner also continue to visit us."

Kiev’s terror attacks

Washington cannot but react to Kiev’s appalling terror attacks: "Obviously, these appalling terror attacks should not go unnoticed by our American colleagues who want to help reach accord on the Ukrainian settlement."

It would be appropriate for Witkoff and Kushner to once again look at the facts exposing Kiev’s terrorist nature: "The meetings’ agenda is always shaped by what is happening on the ground. And I think it would be useful for our American colleagues to take another look at the facts that reveal the true nature of the Kiev regime. There are plenty of such facts."

Anti-Russian sanctions

The extension of the European Union’s sanctions for a year is yet another signal that Europe is seeking deal a strategic defeat to Russia: "Yesterday, the European Union’s summit made a decision to extend the anti-Russian sanctions for a year, instead of six months as it has been doing until now. Apparently, this is another signal that Europe is now seriously taking on Russia, and that Russia must capitulate."

The European Union’s decision to extend the anti-Russian sanctions for a year amid its statements that it wants to take part in negotiations is a "very strange tactic": "It can be called anything but normal politics or a normal diplomacy."

US-Iran memorandum

The Russian side hopes that the signed memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran "will prevent a resumption of violence" in the Middle East.

Moscow hopes for a successful outcome of the talks between Tehran and Washington, regardless of their timing; some discrepancies might have emerged: "Just before leaving for here, I learned that they had postponed the start of these talks. I suppose yet another problem has arisen. Perhaps someone is not much interested in seeing these talks begin. We wish these talks success, whenever they may start."

"Both our American colleagues and the Iranians know that we are always at their disposal, should our services concerning agreements on what to do with the enriched uranium stockpiles be needed."

Relations with Madagascar

The top Madagascan diplomat was briefed on the situation around Ukraine: "At the request of our friends, we shared our assessments of the current situation surrounding Ukraine."

Russia is thankful to Madagascar for its "balanced and weighted stance on this situation and around it," and for its "refusal to support the anti-Russian resolutions promoted by Kiev and the West within the United Nations."

The Madagascan foreign minister confirmed that interim President Michael Randrianirina will participate in the third Russia-Africa summit.