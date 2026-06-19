Belarus reserves right to act against Ukraine to protect its citizens

MINSK, June 19. /TASS/. Following the Ukrainian drone attack on a bus carrying children in Russia's Bryansk Region, Belarus reserves the right to take action against Ukraine to protect the lives and security of its citizens, Belarus' Permanent Representative to the statutory and other bodies of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Igor Nazaruk said.

"In the Republic of Belarus, we will take all necessary measures to protect the lives and ensure the safety of our citizens. We reserve the right to take appropriate action with regard to the Ukrainian side," he said at a meeting of CIS permanent representatives dedicated to the attack on the bus.

On June 17, Ukrainian fixed-wing drones struck a bus carrying a Belarusian children's football team in the Bryansk Region. A woman accompanying the team was killed and eight people were injured. Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on terrorism charges.